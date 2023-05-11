Portsmouth willing to offload duo this summer, key figure reveals

Portsmouth are prepared to sell Reeco Hackett and Denver Hume this summer, sporting director Rich Hughes has told The News.

Portsmouth are looking to rebuild their ranks this summer in John Mousinho’s first full transfer window in charge of the club. In a bid to push back towards the top-end of the table, plenty of departures are expected while it will be hoped some exciting new names can come through the doors.

It means some tough decisions will have to be made over some players, and now, Pompey’s stance over out of favour duo Hackett and Hume has been confirmed.

Speaking to The News, sporting director Hughes has confirmed the club are willing to listen to offers for both players this summer. He later said that the door isn’t necessarily shut on them yet, but bids will be listened to. He said:

“With Denver and Reeco, and where they find themselves in their career, potentially we would listen to offers. “It just depends on what that looks like, if it’s of interest to the players, and also where we see ourselves moving forward.”

Best for all?

Hackett and Hume have had to settle for bit-part roles during their time in Hampshire. That has been the case under Mousinho’s management too, so it seems that summer exits will work for all parties.

The duo can head elsewhere to find regular minutes and start afresh elsewhere ahead of the new season while sales will free up space in the squad and finances that can go towards new additions.

Both should be hopeful of finding themselves a new EFL club to join ahead of the new season. Hackett’s pace and ability to play across the front three will appeal to potential suitors an attacking full-back with strong pedigree like Hume shouldn’t find it too hard to find a good club at a similar level either.

While Hughes refuses to close the door on either player completely, it seems more than likely that they have played their final competitive games in Portsmouth colours.