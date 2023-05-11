Opinion: Ipswich Town must turn attention to League One captain after summer exit confirmation

Ipswich Town will be in the market for reinforcements this summer despite boasting a squad that many believe is already good enough to play Championship football.

Ipswich Town have already been linked with a good few players ahead of the summer too, some of which have been versatile, right-sided defenders. It was claimed last month that the Tractor Boys have been tracking Josh Key as the end of his Exeter City contract nears, while Livingston skipper Nicky Devlin is another said to be on the radar.

Both of those have plenty of other suitors though, so it will be wise for Town to keep their options open. With that said, the latest developments regarding Regan Poole’s future at Lincoln City must pique interests in East Anglia…

A perfect addition?

As announced on Wednesday, Poole will be leaving the Imps this summer. His contract is up and will not be renewed, leaving him free to search for a new club. The news came much to the disappointment of the Sincil Bank faithful as club captain Poole had become a standout performer and a key figure in Mark Kennedy’s backline.

The 24-year-old’s leadership and physicality at the back made him a vital player for Lincoln. He played 45 out of 46 League One games over the 2022/23 campaign and showed on multiple occasions that he’s a cut above the third-tier and ready for a step up.

Ipswich could offer him the chance to make that rise and he fits the profile of player they’ve been linked with. He can play as a centre-back in a back three or back four as well as at right-back or wing-back, even filling in as a defensive midfielder when called upon. He’s got the leadership abilities to quickly become an important player for Kieran McKenna’s side and a backline including him, Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess or George Edmundson could be a real force.

Not only would a move be a good fit in terms of profile, there’s a good chance he and McKenna have crossed paths before too. Poole was on the books as a Manchester United youngster while the Ipswich boss was a scout and coach.

A good move could await Poole after his Lincoln City exit, and Town could certainly do worse than bringing the Welshman in.