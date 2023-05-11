Opinion: In-demand Derby County man would be perfect for West Brom, but they’d need to spend

Carlos Corberan has a few positions that he needs to bolster in the summer, with one of them being at centre-back.

As things stand, Erik Pieters and Kean Bryan are out of contract at The Hawthorns this summer. Add to that the injury to Dara O’Shea and it leaves Corberan very light in the middle of defence, so expect to see some centre-backs signed in the pre-season.

Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley are West Brom’s main options going into next season. There’s plenty of centre-backs out there that the Baggies could look at, but one who could really fit into the passing style of play that West Brom play under Corberan, and who could be a prominent West Brom player for years to come, is Derby County’s Eiran Cashin.

The 21-year-old made his league debut for the Rams last season. But this time round, the Irishman has really prevailed, featuring 43 times in League One and proving to be a huge favourite among the Rams faithful – Cashin has even been named in the Republic of Ireland U21 side.

He’s a combative centre-back who boasts a lot of aerial and ball-playing quality. He’s also able to drive forward with the ball from defence, showing footballing maturity beyond his years.

Norwich City were keen on him in January and journalist Darren Witcoop has recently revealed that the Canaries remain keen, with several other unnamed Championship clubs said to be keen. West Brom could well be one of them but Cashin won’t come cheap. He’s out of contract in 2024 though and so Derby might be forced into a sale this summer, especially if offers start to be tabled.

Cashin would certainly be a big summer signing for most teams in the Championship. If West Brom have a bit of money to spend on player signings then a centre-back should be a priority, and Cashin would be a really positive and impressive capture.