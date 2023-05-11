Opinion: Blackburn Rovers should take a chance on struggling West Brom man amid exit claims

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to strengthen their ranks this summer after narrowly missing out on a play-off spot in the final day of the regular season.

Blackburn Rovers had a few problems that contributed to them falling short in the top-six fight, though arguably the most glaring was their attacking depth. Sam Gallagher was the only striker with real experience at senior level, with youngsters Jack Vale and Harry Leonard providing cover.

George Hirst spent the first half of the season on loan at Ewood Park but after his recall, Rovers couldn’t replace him. That meant that when Gallagher and Vale were injured, Jon Dahl Tomasson had to settle for makeshift players through the middle like Ryan Hedges, Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics.

With Ben Brereton Diaz departing too, additions have to be a priority, and one name they should consider is Karlan Grant.

In need of a fresh start…

Grant is a suggestion that might raise a few eyebrows, and understandably so given the tough season he has endured. With West Brom, the forward notched just five goals in 35 games across all competitions this season. His stock has dropped pretty drastically over the course of the campaign and it has been claimed the Baggies will listen to offers for his services this summer.

His goalscoring return combined with reviews from West Brom fans don’t really make for good reading, but he’s someone who could really revive his career under Tomasson.

The Dane was a specialist goalscorer back in his playing career, barring during a pretty dismal stint with Newcastle United. Grant could learn some new tricks under his management to help him get back to his best, which he has shown at Championship level before.

The 25-year-old netted 23 times for Huddersfield Town in 57 games and managed an impressive 18 Championship goals for West Brom in the 2021/22 campaign. He’s a threat as a centre-forward and off the left-wing, so he could either come in to play through the middle or to take Brereton Diaz’s role on the left-hand side.

Given that a move for Grant would be a bit of a gamble after his return this season, Rovers will have to make sure they’re getting a good deal for his services. His previous returns at this level have shown he could be a potent forward though, and that’s just what Blackburn need ahead of next season.