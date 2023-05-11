Norwich City set to sign Burnley man on free transfer

Norwich City are ‘set to sign’ Burnley striker Ashley Barnes on a free transfer this summer, reports Football Insider.

Barnes, 33, sees his Burnley contract expire next month. The striker played an important role for Burnley during their title-winning 2022/23 campaign, featuring 39 times in the league and scoring six goals.

Ahead of his contract expiry next month, a number of Championship clubs have been linked including Hull City, Preston North End, Stoke City, and Norwich City.

But it’s the Canaries who look set to sign Barnes this summer, with Football Insider reporting that the Canaries have ‘reached a full agreement’ with the striker, with a deal ‘set to be finalised soon’.

David Wagner is set to lose Teemu Pukki this summer, with the Finn’s contract expiring. But Barnes’ arrival will help to soften that blow and Wagner will be hoping that his Championship and promotion experience can guide the Canaries to a better season next time round.