Norwich City among Championship clubs interested in Derby County man, says journalist

Norwich City have ‘shown an interest’ in Derby County defender Eiran Cashin, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Cashin has been superb this season for Derby in a campaign that’s seen him nail down a place in the first-team.

The 21-year-old is a product of Derby’s youth academy and made his senior bow last season in the Championship, playing 18 times and scoring once. Cashin has since gone on to make 43 league appearances this season for the Rams.

However, the bitter disappointment of missing out on the play-offs for Derby could see them up against it in the summer with the futures of key players perhaps being brought into question.

One such star is Cashin, who Paul Warne previously shut down rumours of Norwich making a bid for in January. But now, according to Witcoop, Derby face a ‘battle’ to keep hold of Cashin in the summer who is a target for a number of Championship clubs who have ‘shown an interest’, with Norwich seemingly retaining their interest.

Derby face a battle to keep defender Eiran Cashin this summer. Cashin is on the radar of a number of Championship clubs. Norwich had shown an interest in January and are now on the lookout for a new centre-back #dcfc #DCFC #derbycounty #canaries #norwichcity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 11, 2023

Cashin on the move?

It looks likely that Cashin could be on the move, or at least be the subject of bids from Championship sides after Derby missed out on the play-offs.

Cashin has proved this season he’s a step above League One and given his age and experience in the second tier last season, it’s no surprise to see links emerge once again.

Norwich themselves suffered a disappointing campaign as they finished well below the top six in 13th place in the table, seeing a summer overhaul likely at Carrow Road to allow David Wagner to rebuild his squad, with Cashin an ideal signing in the heart of the defence.

There’s no doubt that Cashin will have plenty of options on the table, but it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football next season.