Michael Duff sweating over Barnsley ace’s fitness ahead of Bolton Wanderers clash

Michael Duff will be left sweating over the condition of Mads Andersen before the play-off first leg against Bolton Wanderers.

Barnsley travel to Bolton in the first leg of the play-off semi-final on Saturday but they could be without instrumental defender Andersen.

Andersen has been a near ever-present for the Tykes this season, playing 44 from a possible 46 league games, only missing the last two games due to an abductor injury.

The 25-year-old’s presence in the Barnsley side this season saw him named in the League One Team of the Season, with Barnsley conceding six goals in the two games he was previously absent for.

Now, speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Duff didn’t rule out Andersen featuring but admitted there are better options than rushing the Dane back from injury. He said:

“He has got a chance. He still hasn’t trained with the group yet, so it’s going to be a late one.

“But if we think he’s got a chance, he’s obviously a big part of what we want to do. But if he’s not fit, he’s not fit. No matter how much you want him to play, you can’t make him fit.

“A 50 per cent Mads Andersen is not as good as someone else who is 100 per cent.”

Andersen to miss out?

Andersen’s absence would be a huge blow for Barnsley with his importance to the side evident during his unavailability.

Robbie Cundy was brought into the backline against MK Dons during the 4-4 draw, but he was dropped for the Peterborough United defeat on the final day, seeing Jordan Williams move into the back three despite playing most of the season at wing-back.

Andersen’s absence isn’t only affecting the backline but taking Williams out of the role he has excelled in all season will also compromise Barnsley’s attacking prowess, which saw them fail to score against Posh on the final day.

Duff will be forced into a big decision regarding Andersen, but it may be sensible to keep him in reserve for the second leg.