Maxime Colin discusses Birmingham City future ahead of contract expiry next month

Birmingham City defender Maxime Colin says he’s open to extending his stay at St Andrew’s, but he’s keen to see what other opportunities he might have first.

Colin, 31, sees his Birmingham City contract expire next month. The French full-back has been with Blues since the start of the 2017/18 season and he’s been one of the club’s most consistent performers since then.

Under John Eustace this season, Colin featured in all but two of Birmingham City’s Championship fixtures, scoring twice and assisting three more to help Blues to a commendable 17th place finish – their joint-highest finish since Colin arrived.

And speaking in a recent interview (via BirminghamLive) about what the summer ahead might hold, Colin said:

“I’m really open, maybe even extending here. I know the club is interested. But in any case, in my head it would be a new project, a new cycle. And then I will also see if there are other possibilities abroad. We will see what it gives.”

As well as Colin, Troy Deeney, Harlee Dean, Kevin Long, Nico Gordon, Jordan Graham, and George Friend are also out of contract next month.

What next for Colin?

Colin has been a great servant to the club. But whilst progress has been made this season, Birmingham City are largely in the same position that they were in when Colin arrived almost six years ago, and so it could be time for Colin to take on a new challenge.

At 31 years old, he still has plenty of footballing years left ahead of him and there’ll surely be Championship teams keen on him, as well as teams abroad.

So what the next step for Colin is remains to be seen. But he’ll no doubt have some exciting opportunities ahead of him as he’s a very dependable and experienced player now, and Blues would definitely miss him if he left.