Lincoln City among sides battling for Tranmere Rovers star as Scottish side back out of chase

James Ray
11 May 2023
Aberdeen have opted out of the chase for Tranmere Rovers’ Josh Dacres-Cogley, as per reports from Scotland.

Lincoln City, Burton Albion and Port Vale are all claimed to be holding interest in the right-back ahead of the transfer window. The Daily Record (Transfers news live, 10/05/23, 11:23) reported that all three League One sides have registered an interest in Dacres-Cogley as he looks to step up a league when his Tranmere Rovers deal expires.

Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen had previously been linked and were mentioned as a potential suitor by the Daily Record, but now, The Press and Journal has revealed the Dons’ current position.

They state that Aberdeen will not be pursuing a deal for Dacres-Cogley are opting out of the race for his signature.

The 27-year-old is not interested in a move to Scotland this summer and as a result, Aberdeen will divert their focus elsewhere.

Heading up to League One?

After two years in the fourth-tier with Tranmere Rovers, it seems as though a move up the EFL ladder could be on the cards for Dacres-Cogley, especially with Aberdeen out of the chase and a Scotland move not in the player’s thinking.

Lincoln, Burton and Port Vale are all decent options for the ex-Birmingham City man too.

The Imps need a new right-back after confirming versatile leader Regan Poole will be leaving. Albion will be hoping to bolster their ranks in a bid to kick on under Dino Maamria too, while Vale could also be in for a busy summer when their new permanent boss is confirmed.

Dacres-Cogley has played 100 times for Tranmere since joining, managing two goals and 10 assists in the process.

James Ray
