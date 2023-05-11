Lincoln City among sides battling for Tranmere Rovers star as Scottish side back out of chase

Aberdeen have opted out of the chase for Tranmere Rovers’ Josh Dacres-Cogley, as per reports from Scotland.

Lincoln City, Burton Albion and Port Vale are all claimed to be holding interest in the right-back ahead of the transfer window. The Daily Record (Transfers news live, 10/05/23, 11:23) reported that all three League One sides have registered an interest in Dacres-Cogley as he looks to step up a league when his Tranmere Rovers deal expires.

Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen had previously been linked and were mentioned as a potential suitor by the Daily Record, but now, The Press and Journal has revealed the Dons’ current position.

They state that Aberdeen will not be pursuing a deal for Dacres-Cogley are opting out of the race for his signature.

The 27-year-old is not interested in a move to Scotland this summer and as a result, Aberdeen will divert their focus elsewhere.

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

Heading up to League One?

After two years in the fourth-tier with Tranmere Rovers, it seems as though a move up the EFL ladder could be on the cards for Dacres-Cogley, especially with Aberdeen out of the chase and a Scotland move not in the player’s thinking.

Lincoln, Burton and Port Vale are all decent options for the ex-Birmingham City man too.

The Imps need a new right-back after confirming versatile leader Regan Poole will be leaving. Albion will be hoping to bolster their ranks in a bid to kick on under Dino Maamria too, while Vale could also be in for a busy summer when their new permanent boss is confirmed.

Dacres-Cogley has played 100 times for Tranmere since joining, managing two goals and 10 assists in the process.