‘I’ve no idea what the future might hold’ – On loan Middlesbrough man admits he has an uncertain future

On loan Middlesbrough defender Ryan Giles has ‘no idea what the future may hold’ as his deal comes to an end.

Giles joined Middlesbrough on loan in the summer from Wolves and has become one of the best full-backs in the Championship, sitting joint top of the assists tally in the league with 11.

The 23-year-old has missed only one league game all season and has become a vital asset to Michael Carrick in Boro’s promotion push.

Giles spent last season on loan at Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers but his brilliant performances during his time at Boro has brought his future under the microscope, as he enters the final two years of his contract at Molineux.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Giles admitted he has ‘no idea’ where his next step in football will be, insisting he’s only thinking about Boro’s play-off journey.

He said:

“I’ve no idea what the future might hold. I am a Wolves player, and I have two years left on my contract there. But right now, I’m still a Middlesbrough player and we have the play-offs to go, so that’s all I’m thinking about right now.”

Permanent switch to the Riverside?

Middlesbrough’s play-off campaign could be crucial to deciding Giles’ future, if Boro were to win the play-offs and gain promotion, it’s very conceivable that the four-time England U20 international would be interested in spending next season back at the Riverside.

However, if Boro fail in their promotion push then Giles may opt to pursue a first-team role at Wolves instead after they secured Premier League football again next year.

Losing Giles would be a blow to Boro considering his output and the minutes he’s played this season, but the club must have been prepared for the eventuality that Giles wouldn’t return next campaign.

It’s unclear what sort of fee Wolves would be demanding of Giles, who came through their youth academy, but Carrick will surely be keen to see Boro attempt to match that asking price. Although the two years remaining on his contract may make any move difficult.

Giles’ future may become clear in the coming weeks as Boro take on Coventry City in the play-offs.