Ipswich Town seal move for prolific trialist

Ipswich Town have added young striker Chuks Uzor-Greey to their academy ranks, it has emerged.

Ipswich Town’s 2022/23 will go down as one to remember, and while the promotion celebrations might still be ongoing, those at the club will soon turn their attention to preparing their ranks for Championship football once again.

The summer also provides clubs with a chance to make new additions to their youth academy, and it seems Town are making the most of the opportunity to do just that.

It emerged earlier this week that youngster Jacob Mazionis had penned a professional deal with the Tractor Boys and now, recent trialist Chuks Uzor-Greey has also signed with the newly-promoted club.

As announced on his Instagram on Wednesday night (via TWTD), Uzor-Greey has signed a professional deal with Ipswich.

He spent time playing with the U18s and U21s over April and even scored two hat-tricks during his time with Town. That prolific stint looks to have done enough to earn the former Gillingham youngster a deal in East Anglia.

Another promising youngster added…

Ipswich Town’s youth academy has produced a whole host of top talents over the years and with some new faces already linking up with their youth sides ahead of next season, it will be hoped a new crop of starlets can start to push for first-team football.

The arrival of new players means opportunities could arise for existing players to either move up the age groups or to head out on loan to gain experience elsewhere, so it remains to be seen just how many new youngsters come through the doors over the coming weeks and months.

Uzor-Greey’s prolific trial stint bodes well for his future, so it will be hoped he can carry that into competitive action for the academy.