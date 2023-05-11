‘In for a classic’ – Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

Peterborough United host Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-offs on Friday.

Sheffield Wednesday would have hoped to avoid the play-offs this season after heartbreak last year. However, after missing out on automatic promotion to Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle, they kick off their play-off campaign against Peterborough United on Friday.

Posh snuck into the top-six at Derby County’s expense on the final day of the season. Their win against Barnsley combined with Wednesday’s win against the Rams lifted Darren Ferguson and co into 6th, marking the first time they had occupied a play-off spot in 2023.

Despite the overwhelming disappointment of missing out on the top-two when it looked to be in their hands, the Owls come into this game with good momentum behind them. Darren Moore’s side have won four in a row, keeping clean sheets in their last two games too.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I’ve got a feeling we’re in for a classic here. Nothing beats the play-offs and with both Posh and Wednesday carrying good momentum, they should both be hopeful of their chances coming into this one.

“For the overall tie, I am leaning towards Wednesday just for the sheer quality across their ranks. However, Ferguson really knows how to get the best out of this Posh squad and the likes of Clarke-Harris and Mason-Clark could cause serious problems for Moore’s defence.

“Both are in strong form so I can see goals here. I’ll go for 2-2.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Luke Phelps

“This looks set to be an explosive couple of games. Both teams know where the back of the net is and so I’m expecting to see a lot of attacking and free-flowing football.

“Wednesday go into the play-offs in good form. Posh though will be on a high after their last-gasp break into the play-off places, so both sides should be in good stead here.

“But for me, Wednesday have much more quality and consistency. They were really unfortunate to not finish inside the automatic promotion places and I think they’ll put Posh away over both legs.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday