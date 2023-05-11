Front-runner revealed in race to sign Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres with Wolves, Burnley, and more in pursuit

Wolves ‘are the leading club in the Premier League’ in the race to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, reports Sky Sports.

Gyokeres has a host of suitors in the Premier League, but the race for his signature seems to be boiling down to a few teams in Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, West Ham, and Wolves.

Previous reports had revealed that Wolves were pushing the hardest to sign Gyokeres in the summer, who Coventry value in excess of £20million.

And Sky Sports has now revealed that Wolves are leading the race to sign Gyokeres in the summer transfer window, but also that Wolves need to sell some players before they can bring in any new ones.

Their report also states that ‘there are no ongoing negotiations to sign the player yet’, and that Coventry City being promoted or not could be ‘a decisive factor’ in the move.

Coventry City take on Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Gyokeres on the move?

Even if Coventry get promoted, it seems like they might do well to keep hold of Gyokeres beyond this summer. His goal-scoring record and physical prowess makes him the ideal player for the Premier League and with so many top flight clubs needing a striker this summer, Gyokeres is of course hot property.

Wolves could be a good fit for him, but it seems like Wolves have a bit of work to do before they can think about a move, which could yet allow more teams to enter the race.

But right now, Gyokeres and Coventry City will be focused on the play-offs, with the Sky Blues’ first game against Boro taking place on Sunday.