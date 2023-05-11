Championship man previously linked with Sunderland, West Brom and more set to be released

Stoke City announced their retained list last night, with defender Morgan Fox one of several players set to be released.

The Welshman’s exit is perhaps the most surprising name set to be released by Stoke City this summer. He featured 40 times in the 2022/23 Championship campaign and was a consistent performer for the Potters in what was his third season at the club.

Back in March of this year, reports emerged claiming that Coventry City, Sunderland, and West Brom were among the Championship sides keen on signing Fox this summer, and now with Fox officially becoming a free agent, the race to sign him this summer could quickly heat up.

Fox made his name at Charlton Athletic before joining Sheffield Wednesday in the 2016/17 season. He racked up 103 total appearances for the Owls before joining the Potters where he made a further 78 appearances, with 70 of those coming in the Championship.

The season just concluded was his most involved at Stoke City, playing in various positions across the back-line in what was a tough season for Alex Neil’s side.

What next for Fox?

Given the previously reported interest in Fox, expect to see him snapped up pretty soon into the summer transfer window.

For the linked teams – Coventry, Sunderland, and West Brom – Fox could be a decent signing, providing that they’re playing in the Championship next time round.

Sunderland and Coventry are in the play-offs and of they’re promoted then signing Fox might not be a priority, as he’s very much a Championship player.

West Brom meanwhile finished in mid-table and they could do with some defensive additions in the summer, with Erik Pieters and Kean Bryan out of contract, and the likes of Dara O’Shea currently sidelined.

And he’d likely be signed as more of a backup player. But he’s experienced at Championship level and dependable, so he’d certainly be a useful signing for any team looking to bolster their defensive numbers.