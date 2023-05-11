Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town keeping tabs on 12-goal/assist talent

Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town are all tracking Ross County attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda, The Sun has said.

Dhanda is a name that might be familiar with EFL fans after he spent four years on the books with Swansea City from 2018 to 2022. The ex-Liverpool talent played 63 times for the Swans, netting five goals and providing eight assists.

Upon his release last summer, he headed north to Ross County, where he has made a good impression. Playing as an attacking midfielder or left-winger, Dhanda has managed three goals and nine assists in 31 games this season.

Now, it is claimed his performances are drawing the eye.

The Sun claims Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town are all keeping tabs on the 24-year-old. A fee of £400,000 is cited for Dhanda, who will enter the final 12 months of his contract with Ross County this summer after penning a two-year deal upon arrival.

A return to the Championship?

It remains to be seen just how the rumoured interest in Dhanda pans out, but the attention from Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town could open the door for the attacking midfielder to make a return to Championship football.

There were bright moments during his time with Swansea City but he struggled at times, so it will be hoped a successful season in Scotland has him better geared for another shot in the second-tier.

The Dudley-born talent is a former England U16 and U17 international and his creative talents have been clear to see in a struggling County side, boding well for a potential return to the Championship if a move materialises this summer.