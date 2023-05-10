West Brom will listen to offers for 2020 signing – Rangers keen as well as Championship clubs

West Brom are ready to listen to offers for Karlan Grant, with Rangers among the sides to have taken an interest in the 25-year-old, claims journalist Darren Witcoop.

Grant, 25, joined West Brom from Huddersfield Town in 2020 for a reported fee of £15million. Since, the versatile attacker has scored 22 league goals for the Baggies with 18 of those coming in the Championship last season.

In the season just gone though, Grant managed to score just three goals in 31 Championship outings for Carlos Corberan’s side, who eventually finished the campaign in 9th place of the table.

And now, Witcoop has revealed on Twitter that West Brom are ready to listen to offers for Grant, with Championship clubs keen on the striker, as well as Scottish giants Rangers.

Corberan enters the summer with just Grant and Brandon Thomas-Asante as his only fit strikers, after Daryl Dike sustained another lengthy injury.

Grant came close to leaving West Brom on loan in January with Swansea City having seen a late deal collapse – Grant scored just one goal after the turn of the year, coming in a 3-3 draw v Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

Grant on the move…

Grant is certainly a proven name at Championship level. He’s provided for West Brom in the past and for Huddersfield Town too, but this season has been a real struggle for him.

Also, given the fact that West Brom paid so much money for him, and the fact that he’s under a long-term contract, he certainly won’t come cheap – unless the Baggies take a big hit that is.

It’s hard to see any side paying double figures for a striker who scored just three goals last season and it’s also hard to see West Brom accepting anything less than double figures, so this one seems to have its obstacles.

A loan move might be better, but that would still leave Corberan short on attacking options.