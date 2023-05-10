Watford manager talks break down, report reveals

Football Insider are reporting that Italian coach Francesco Farioli ‘will not be appointed as the next Watford manager’.

Farioli, 34, has recently come into headlines after he was linked with the Watford vacancy, and then with Sunderland.

The young coach was most recently manager of Turkish side Alanyaspor and he seemingly impressed, with his name having come into contention for jobs in England.

But Football Insider say that Farioli will not be heading to Vicarage Road this summer. Their report says that Farioli was their no.1 choice to replace Chris Wilder but that ‘talks between the two parties have collapsed’ – Wilder signed a short-term deal as manager in March and looks set to leave at some point this summer.

It comes just a day after The Athletic reported that former West Brom and Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael was in advanced talks to become the new Hornets boss.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Ismael to Watford?

Farioli to Watford hasn’t been spoken about for a few weeks and so it didn’t seem like Watford were looking at him. But Football Insider are claiming that they were, and now that Farioli won’t be heading to the club, so if anything at all it suggests that Watford are definitely looking to replace Wilder.

So with Farioli apparently out of the running, it’s quickly paving the way for Ismael to come into the club this summer, and it’ll be another exciting but risky appointment for the Hornets.

Ismael obviously succeeded at Barnsley and he was doing okay with West Brom, although his style of play wasn’t favoured by everyone.

Watford though will want a new manager to come in soon so that the club can go about their summer preparations.