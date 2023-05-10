‘The most beautiful girl in town’ – Burnley figure heaps praise on ‘special’ Vincent Kompany after new deal agreement

Burnley chairman Alan Pace has said he hopes Vincent Kompany stays at Turf Moor for a ‘very, very, very long time’, labelling him ‘special’ after his new contract agreement.

Burnley boss Kompany has been a massive hit since taking the reins at Turf Moor last summer. He came in, oversaw a revamp of the playing squad and reinvented the Clarets’ playing style following relegation from the Premier League.

The rebuild has proven a huge success too. Burnley won the Championship title and will go down as one of the division’s best ever sides after finishing on 101 points.

Unsurprisingly, Kompany’s managerial success has seen plenty of links with top jobs. However, when it seemed he couldn’t get any more popular in the town, the Belgian penned a new long-term deal with the club, keeping him onboard for another five years.

Now, chairman Alan Pace has heaped praise on Kompany. Speaking to the BBC, Pace likened having Kompany as Burnley manager to ‘dating the most beautiful girl in town’. When quizzed on the speculation, he said:

“It’s all the time.

“It’s not a worry for me that I’m going to ever fire him, because that’s a different story. My worry is, as I’ve tried to explain to him, is it’s like dating the most beautiful girl in town, and knowing there’s probably no chance she’ll ever marry you.

“But, everybody else wants to marry her. So it’s like, how long can you date, how long can you stay together, how long can you stay a couple? I hope it’s for a very, very, very long time. But it’s up to ‘her’.”

Pace went on to heap praise on Kompany on a personal level too, adding:

“Vincent is probably one of the most special people I’ve ever met.

“One of the most thoughtful, considerate, holding the highest standards and culture-bearers I’ve ever met, standards for himself and for others.”

1 of 16 What club did Vincent Kompany manage prior to Burnley? Ajax Hamburg Anderlecht Malmo

Moving on up…

With the season done and Kompany hopefully at the helm for the long-term, Burnley really seems like a club back on the up. They had some great times under Sean Dyche during their previous stay in the Premier League and it will be hoped they can get back to those heights under Kompany.

Fresh investment, a young boss and a new recruitment process has really freshened things up at Turf Moor and the party atmosphere is still in full swing after the conclusion of the season.

Soon, the attention will turn to preparing for the big time though. Kompany and co will know they can’t rest on their laurels after a strong season, so the upcoming transfer window will be another important one for Burnley.