The 6 Middlesbrough summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Middlesbrough face Coventry City in the Championship play-offs, with the first leg taking place at the CBS Arena on Sunday.

The two teams met on Monday on the final day of the Championship season, playing out a 1-1 draw at the Riverside. And now they have two more meetings against each other with a spot in the Championship play-off final at stake.

Michael Carrick could yet steer Boro to an unlikely promotion after taking over in October when Boro were slumped near the bottom of the table.

But whether or not they achieve promotion, this summer promises to be a busy one at the Riverside with Carrick surely looking to put his own stamp on the side.

Here we look at all the names linked with a move to Middlesbrough over the past month, and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Cameron Archer

Middlesbrough are reportedly keen on making Cameron Archer’s loan from Aston Villa permanent in the summer, after his impressive form since January.

How likely is this one?

This is a tricky one. Boro will have to cough up £20million for Archer who’s recorded an incredible 17 goal contributions since arriving in January.

It wouldn’t be surprising at all if he becomes a key player for Villa next year. And at the same time, any other club could swoop in with £20million – Boro only look likely to spend that amount of they earn promotion. This one remains up in the air.

Darnell Fisher

The 29-year-old made his long-awaited return from injury v Coventry City, but it looks like it could be his last outing for the club with Derby County linked.

How likely is this one?

It certainly seems possible. Derby County are long-term admirers of Fisher who is reportedly set to leave when his contract expires this summer. It remains to be seen whether or not Carrick wants Fisher around for next season, but it certainly seems like Fisher to Derby could happen.

Chuba Akpom

A number of Premier League teams have been linked alongside Middlesbrough’s star striker, but it seems like Crystal Palace are the most keen.

How likely is this one?

This move certainly seems to depend on whether or not Boro earn promotion. It’s difficult to see them keeping Akpom beyond this season if they fail, especially given the fact that he’s out of contract next year.

But if Carrick can steer the club to promotion then a new deal for Akpom could be a very real possibility. Still, even if the club earn promotion, there’s no guarantee that Boro wouldn’t turn don a sizeable offer from Crystal Palace or any other linked team.

Christian Walton

Boro were backed to move for Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton last month, providing they can’t make a permanent swoop for Zack Steffen.

How likely is this one?

A very strange link, this one. Walton is a permanent Ipswich Town player and whilst he’s impressed, he’s not been so inspiring in previous Championship spells with the likes of Blackburn Rovers. What’s more is that Ipswich have since earned promotion from League One, so this one doesn’t seem so likely.

Liam Cullen

Football Insider reported last month that Middlesbrough, Sunderland, and Celtic are all keen on Swansea City and Wales attacker Liam Cullen.

How likely is this one?

This is a bit of a strange link. Cullen has never really been an important player for Swansea City until this season, having scored eight goals in 29 league outings. He could be a decent replacement for Archer if Boro can’t get him back, but right now this seems like a bit of a null link.

Kevin Nisbet

Last month, reports north of the border revealed that Middlesbrough are one of the teams keeping tabs on Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet.

How likely is this one?

Millwall came close to signing Nisbet in January and they’re said to be keen on another move, along with the likes of Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, and Preston.

If Boro earn promotion then they might want a more Premier League-proven striker than Nisbet, but if they remain in the Championship and lose Akpom too, a move for Nisbet could quickly come to fruition.