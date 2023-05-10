The 6 Ipswich Town transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Ipswich Town are heading for the Championship and an exciting summer transfer window awaits the ambitious Tractor Boys.

Ipswich Town have sealed their long-awaited return to the second-tier and while they weren’t able to beat Plymouth Argyle to the title, many a League One fan view Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys as one of the best teams the division has seen.

The hope will be that they can go from strength to strength looking forward too, so new additions will be important to keep the ranks fresh. Plenty of already been linked and we look at the rumoured targets here, assessing the likelihood of each deal…

Adam Armstrong

Armstrong was mentioned as a wildly ambitious target in The Sun last month if Ipswich were to win promotion. The ex-Newcastle United man previously thrived in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers but hasn’t caught alight with Southampton.

How likely is this one?

This would be a ridiculous buy for Ipswich. Even though he’s struggled with the Saints, you’d think he’d be way out of the price range. Can’t see this one coming to fruition.

Nicky Devlin

Livingston captain Devlin is out of contract this summer and Ipswich are reportedly among his suitors. He’ll be available for nothing and has a good amount of experience south of the border.

How likely is this one?

Devlin is certainly a feasible target and if McKenna wants a new defender who can play right-back or right-sided centre-back, the Scot would be a cheap and realistic option in that role.

Josh Key

Key is another target who is out of contract in the coming months and after starring in League One and League Two, a move up the ladder could be on the cards. He plays as a full-back or wing-back but has been deployed on the right-hand side of a back three and in midfield too.

How likely is this one?

Again, if McKenna wants a new versatile, right-sided defender, Key is certainly a realistic option. He’d be a great signing too, though there will be competition for his signature.

Idris El Mizouni

El Mizouni’s senior career has really kicked into action this season. He flourished out on loan with League Two winners Leyton Orient and has reportedly drawn the attention of Watford and Derby County.

How likely is this one?

This will heavily depend on Ipswich’s plans for El Mizouni, but if he’s not going to get regular minutes under McKenna, a move away has to be his priority. Watford and Derby are both intriguing options, while you would think Orient would jump at the opportunity to have him back if possible.

Christian Walton

Middlesbrough are claimed to have had Walton on their radar as a potential goalkeeper target if they aren’t able to bring current loan man Zack Steffen back next season.

How likely is this one?

After Town’s promotion, it is hard to see them letting go of star players like Walton. It’s hard to see the ‘keeper moving on.

Joe Pigott

Ipswich Town sent Pigott on loan to fellow League One side Portsmouth last summer, giving him a shot at regular minutes away from Portman Road. He’s returning to East Anglia though and will reportedly be made available for transfer.

How likely is this one?

A summer exit makes sense for all involved. He should have some solid options at League One level.