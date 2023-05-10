The 6 Birmingham City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Birmingham City are gearing up for another busy summer, with John Eustace looking to build on his side’s 17th place finish this season.

And the summer ahead could be a fruitful one with a prospective takeover of the club moving forward. It would mark a major step forward for the club after several years of lingering in the bottom half of the Championship table.

Already there’s names coming onto Birmingham City’s transfer radar, and here we look at all the players linked with a move to St Andrew’s in the past month and discuss the likelihood of each deal happening…

Alfie May

Reports this week have credited Birmingham City, Millwall, Derby County, and Wrexham with an interest in Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May, who netted 20 times in League One this season.

How likely is this one?

Blues have been linked with May in the past. And after a tough season for Cheltenham is seems like May might be on the move, with the Championship looking like his likeliest destination.

With many teams keen though, it could come down to money and that’s never really been Blues’ strong-point.

Joe Ward

Last week, TEAMtalk revealed that Blues and Hull City are battling for the free signing of Peterborough United winger Joe Ward, who recorded 15 goal contributions in the third tier this season.

How likely is this one?

Posh have just qualified for the play-offs and so this one looks to have been put on ice for the time being. If Ward can steer his side to promotion then it would make this pursuit a lot more difficult for Birmingham City.

Callum Burton

Blues are among the teams said to have scouted Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Callum Burton in recent weeks, after the shot-stopper helped steer Plymouth to promotion from League One.

How likely is this one?

Blues are pretty well-stocked in the goalkeeping department and so this link is a surprise. Also after Plymouth secured promotion to the Championship, it doesn’t seem like there’ll be any huge player sales there this summer.

Jobe Bellingham

The only potential departure on this list. Birmingham City’s Championship rivals Sunderland are said to be making a pitch to sign the youngster this summer.

How likely is this one?

Bellingham could well be on the move this summer. He’s getting game time at Birmingham City but he might be keen on joining a Premier League club, or a club that’s edging closer to the Premier League. Blues find themselves in a pretty difficult position here.

Lee Bonis

Last month it was claimed that Birmingham City, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic, and Portsmouth were all monitoring striker Lee Bonis, who plays for NIFL Irish Premiership side Larne.

How likely is this one?

This is a fairly random link. Bonis has never played outside of Ireland and so joining a Championship team would be a big step for him – Eustace will surely want players who can come in and do a job straight away, so this one doesn’t seem all that likely.

Ephron Mason-Clark

Lastly, Blues are said to be looking at another Peterborough attacker in Ephron mason-Clark, who’s scored nine and assisted six in League One this season.

How likely is this one?

This is a similar one to Ward in that Posh have just secured a play-off spot, and so any potential player sales will be put on hold for a while longer yet. But Mason-Clark is young and proving himself in League One, so it certainly seems like the kind of deal Birmingham City might pursue.