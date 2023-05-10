The 5 Stoke City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Stoke City endured a disappointing end to a disappointing season, eventually finishing in 16th place of the Championship table.

Alex Neil’s Stoke City were starting to come together earlier in the year. But a run of seven games without a win to end the season highlights the amount of work that Neil and his recruitment team have to do this summer.

The Potters boss has already predicted big changes to the side and here we look at all the Stoke City transfer rumours to emerge in the past month, and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Joe Bryan

Stoke City are reportedly keen on signing Fulham left-back Joe Bryan on a free transfer this summer.

How likely is this one?

On a free transfer, this one would suit Stoke City who will need full-backs in the summer with the likes of Ki-Jana Hoever and Dujon Sterling returning to parent clubs. But there’s a few more teams keen on Bryan and so Stoke would need to put a decent offer on the table to tempt him to the bet365 Stadium.

Ashley Barnes

Stoke are one of several Championship sides said to be eyeing up a move for Burnley striker Ashley Barnes, who is set to become a free agent next month.

How likely is this one?

This one seems like it could definitely happen, but again, Stoke City are not alone in their pursuit of Barnes. The striker is taking his time to weigh up his options and he’s even suggested that he could head abroad, so this one remains to be seen.

Andy Moran

A report from Daily Mail last month revealed that Stoke City are among the sides keen on a loan deal for Brighton man Andy Moran.

How likely is this one?

Moran certainly looks like he could be on the move this summer. The Championship would be the ideal place for him to get some game time and Stoke could be the ideal club – the Potters are set to lose a host of central midfielders and so game time could be readily available for Moran.

Mark Harris

Cardiff City striker Mark Harris is a long-term target of Stoke’s, with recent reports suggesting that the Potters still have an interest in the Welshman.

How likely is this one?

Not very. Cardiff City boss Sabri Lamouchi wants to keep Harris at the club beyond this season.

Tyrese Campbell

Football Insider reckon that Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell is a top target for Everton ahead of the summer transfer window.

How likely is this one?

This one could all depend on Everton’s fate in the Premier League. They’re facing relegation to the Championship and if they are relegated, they could target more Championship-proven players like Campbell.

Staying up could see them spend big on bigger name players, which could keep Campbell at Stoke City beyond the summer.