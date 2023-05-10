The 4 Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off campaign will be their current priority, but one eye will be on planning for the upcoming summer transfer window too.

Sheffield Wednesday could be in for a busy summer transfer window regarding of how their play-off fight ends.

A number of players have already been linked with moves to Hillsborough too, but just how likely are the deals to come to fruition? We assess the chances of the rumours materialising here…

Dylan Smith

16-year-old defender Smith has broken into first-team football with Scottish Premiership side Ross County and unsurprisingly, clubs have taken note of his breakthrough. Wednesday were linked alongside Everton before Newcastle United were also said keen.

How likely is this one?

If Smith is on the move this summer, it would look likely that he heads into the academy of a club higher up the ladder, making a Wednesday move a tough one to see panning out.

Scott Banks

Scottish winger Banks has impressed on loan with Bradford City this season and reports claimed Sheffield Wednesday are among those keen on offering the Crystal Palace loanee a chance in a higher division.

How likely is this one?

Banks is claimed to have plenty of suitors but if Palace are keen to offload the Scot permanently or temporarily, a club of Wednesday’s stature could be well placed to sign him if the links are true.

Millenic Alli

Halifax Town attacker Alli has impressed in the National League this season, leading to interest from the Owls, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town.

How likely is this one?

After a strong season in non-league, it might not be a surprise to see Alli make the step up to the EFL this summer. A move to Hillsborough would make for quite the jump though.

Ali Al-Hamadi

Al-Hamadi’s impressive start to life with AFC Wimbledon saw a host of clubs linked in April. Sheffield Wednesday were among those mentioned by Football League World, but nothing has emerged on the reported interest since.

How likely is this one?

While it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s someone Wednesday have watched given his form, a deal could be tough to pull off. Top clubs like Burnley and Middlesbrough were also said keen and a deal probably wouldn’t be a cheap one to do.