Sunderland planning new deal for star man amid growing Premier League interest

Sunderland are looking to offer Jack Clarke a new contract in a bid to fend off increasing interest from the Premier League, according to TEAMtalk.

Sunderland snuck into the Championship play-off spots on the final day of the season and 22-year-old winger Clarke has been key to the Black Cats’ success this season.

Featuring mainly on the left-wing, Clarke has notched 11 goals and 12 assists in 48 games across all competitions. He’s produced some inspirational performances to increase his stock again after previous loan spells in the Championship failed to bear fruit.

The ex-Leeds United and Spurs youngster’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed either, with Brentford and Crystal Palace linked.

Now though, amid reports of interest from the Premier League pair, TEAMtalk has claimed that Sunderland are planning on offering Clarke a new deal. They want to tie him down to fresh terms to reward him for his development while also issuing a hands off warning to any potential suitors ahead of the transfer window.

A player to hold onto…

Regardless of whether Sunderland’s play-off push ends in promotion or heartbreak, Clarke is a player they will be keen to hold onto. He’s come on leaps and bounds at the Stadium of Light and could be a real talisman for them moving forward as they bid to rise back into the top-flight.

The York-born star looked destined for big things when he burst onto the scene in the Championship while on Leeds United’s books. His time with Spurs was a tough one though as loans at QPR and Stoke City failed to bear fruit.

He’s become a star again with Sunderland though and although his current deal runs until 2026, new terms would reflect his importance to the side and hopefully warn off interested parties.