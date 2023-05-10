Report reveals latest on Amos, Balogun, Willock, and Johansen’s QPR future

QPR are heading towards a big summer of change under Gareth Ainsworth, as they look to avoid a repeat of this 2022/23 season.

The R’s recorded their lowest league finish in almost 10 years this season. The campaign could’ve ended in relegation but a couple of wins towards the end of the campaign secured their Championship status for another year. Ainsworth will know that he still needs to make a lot of changes to his side though.

And an emerging report from West London Sport has revealed who’s on the chopping block at QPR as we approach the end of player contracts next month.

Their report has revealed that Luke Amos is ‘expected to leave the club’ when his contract expires next month, along with Leon Balogun who signed a short-term deal earlier this season.

Elsewhere, the R’s ‘intend’ to trigger Chris Willock’s one-year extension, whilst there are ‘doubt over the future’ of Stefan Johansen.

West London Sport say that Johansen could be moved on this summer after falling out of favour under Ainsworth in the second half of this season.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

The summer ahead…

Amos and Balogun are players with quality, but both have had their fair share of injury troubles in their time at QPR and so moving them on makes sense.

And Willock’s one-year option was never in doubt, so that’s no surprise, but it is surprising to see that Johansen might not have a future at the club.

On his day, he’s one of the best and most technically-gifted midfielders in the Championship and if he’s let go by QPR then he’ll surely have plenty of options.

Ainsworth will look to put his own stamp on the side this summer and fans will be hoping that he can build a team capable of competing in the Championship.