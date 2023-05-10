Report provides new insight into in-form Swansea City star’s contract situation with talks planned

Swansea City will hold contract talks with midfielder Olivier Ntcham this week, as per a report from the Swansea Independent.

Swansea City man Ntcham enjoyed an impressive return to form over the final stages of the season.

He was in and out of Russell Martin’s starting XI for much of the campaign but he started nine of the Swans’ last 10 Championship games. He helped them embark on a nine-game unbeaten run to round out the campaign and scored in impressive wins over Norwich City and West Brom.

His form has brought around a new hope for his future in South Wales, but with his current deal up next summer, there is still some uncertainty surrounding his situation heading into the summer. However, clarity might not be all that far away.

As per the Swansea Independent, Ntcham will speak with new chairman Andy Coleman regarding his contract situation.

It is added that the next week or so could be crucial with his future and that a pay increase should not be expected by the Cameroonian given that he is already the club’s biggest outlay for a single player, and he’d even be lucky to stay on his current wage.

What next for Ntcham?

It remains to be seen just how the talks pan out, but it could end up being a summer of change for Ntcham.

If a new deal goes unsigned, it could be that Swansea see this as their best opportunity to cash in on a player with obvious talent. It will be hoped that they can secure his long-term future though as his recent form has shown just what he can bring to Martin’s side.

Ntcham has long been viewed as a player who could be vital for the Swans given the pedigree and talent he possesses, it will just be a case of getting it out of him for a sustained spell. The latter stages of the season have brought out the best in the French-born midfielder and he has shown he can have a key role to play under Martin going forward.