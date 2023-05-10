Portsmouth set to trigger 12-month option in 22-year-old’s contract, report reveals

Portsmouth goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi is set to see a 12-month option in his contract triggered by the club, according to The News.

Portsmouth added shot-stopper Oluwayemi to their ranks last summer, bringing him in to bolster their goalkeeping ranks after his contract with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur came to an end.

He spent much of his first season at Fratton Park as the backup ‘keeper but he has had his chances to impress in the side. The 22-year-old has made nine appearances for Pompey across all competitions, keeping four clean sheets in the process. While there have been some tough moments for the youngster, including against Wycombe Wanderers on the final day, Oluwayemi cuts a popular figure in Hampshire and looks like a great prospect for the future.

Some doubt has surrounded his future with his deal up in the summer but now, it seems he’s set to stay put.

The News reports that Portsmouth will be taking up an option to extend Oluwayemi’s deal by a further 12 months. The club have been informing players of their fates this week and the ‘keeper will be among those kept onboard.

A smart decision…

Keeping Oluwayemi on looks to be the right move by Portsmouth. Although there is hope that Matt Macey will return after the end of his loan, Nigerian shot-stopper Oluwayemi is certainly a player worth keeping on.

He’ll offer a solid backup option for whoever is the no.1 next season, although he’ll be hoping he gets the chance to stake a claim for that spot over pre-season too. Another ‘keeper will still be needed, with Toby Steward also providing cover in goal.

Triggering his extension clause makes for a low risk move for Mousinho and co and sees them retain the services of a promising talent ahead of a summer of change.