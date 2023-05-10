Opinion: Sheffield United should consider swoop for outgoing Arsenal star to bolster key area

Sheffield United need to bolster their ranks this summer before embarking on Premier League football, and midfield is an area they should be prioritising.

Sheffield United’s engine room has been key to their success this season. Loan stars Tommy Doyle and James McAtee have played important roles, while Norwegian star Sander Berge and experienced duo Oliver Norwood and John Fleck were key too.

Looking at those options though, it could be that the Blades’ midfield needs freshening up. Doyle and McAtee are heading back to parent club Manchester City, Berge will likely draw more transfer interest, and Norwood and Fleck are 32 and 32 respectively – not to mention they’re both out of contract too.

It means United’s midfield needs both strengthening and future proofing, and they can do both those things with a move for Charlie Patino.

A perfect addition?

At 19, Patino has been viewed as a real star for the future at Arsenal. However, both player and club have reportedly come to an agreement to let him leave this summer. The midfielder wants regular starting football but doesn’t want to leave on loan, so the Gunners are willing to sell him.

That will inevitably pique interests across Europe, but Sheffield United would be silly to not even consider a move.

Watford-born Patino has a seriously bright future awaiting him having matured quickly in the senior game. His composure and on-the-ball ability made him a standout at youth level and while he had his critics at times, a struggling Blackpool side isn’t one where many would have thrived. He has plenty of time for his physical attributes to catch up with his technical ones and if patient with his development, Sheffield United could have a real star on their hands.

While still quite slight in his build, Patino is still able to win duels and intercept play, reading the game well as a deeper lying midfielder.

A step up to Premier League football would be a big one to make, but alongside Berge and Norwood – or perhaps another new midfielder – Patino’s addition could give Paul Heckingbottom a nicely balanced engine room heading up to the top-flight.

Given his situation at Arsenal too, he might not cost all that much for the Blades either, making this a move to consider for the newly-promoted side.