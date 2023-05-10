Opinion: Plymouth Argyle must consider reunion with former star after new Luton Town announcement

Plymouth Argyle are heading for the Championship and in their bid to prepare for the step up, they’ll need to be shrewd in the transfer market this summer.

Plymouth Argyle have confirmed their retained list and while most of their key players are staying put, there are a couple of gaps in their ranks.

Centre-back is an area that needs to be bolstered after the departure of James Bolton, while Dan Scarr and James Wilson haven’t penned new deals yet after being offered fresh terms. Loan man Nigel Lonwijk will be returning to parent club Wolves too, leaving Steven Schumacher pretty short at the back.

It is important that the Pilgrims are shrewd where possible and by making a move for former star Sonny Bradley, Argyle would be bringing in a truly Championship quality centre-back on the cheap.

A perfect move?

Bradley spent two years at Home Park from 2016 to 2018. His towering presence at the back helped him net 11 goals in 96 games, starring at centre-back for the Pilgrims before heading to Luton Town.

He’s only gone from strength to strength since too, becoming Hatters captain and helping them go from League One to the upper reaches of the Championship table. However, it has now been confirmed that he will be leaving the club when his contract expires.

That opens the door for someone to make a shrewd swoop, and after their promotion, Plymouth have to target Bradley.

A backline potentially including Bradley and current star Scarr could be a real force in the Championship, offering a serious aerial presence and physicality at the back. He has bags of experience at the level, provides real leadership and already knows just what the club means to the loyal supporters, so it wouldn’t be too hard for him to settle back into life in Devon.

It would be a real statement signing for Argyle and a popular move among supporters, so the club would be foolish not to even consider a free transfer move for Bradley.