Opinion: Departing Burnley man could give Corberan a new dimension at West Brom

West Brom go into the summer transfer market needing a striker, after Daryl Dike sustained yet another long-term injury.

It leaves Carlos Corberan with two very similar options in Karlan Grant and Brandon Thomas-Asante and so expect to see the Baggies target another striker in the summer.

And one attacker who’s just capped an incredible season in the Championship is Ashley Barnes – what’s more is that the 33-year-old is set to leave Burnley when his contract expires this summer.

Championship club are already queuing up for his signature, with Hull City, Norwich City, Preston North End, and Stoke City all looking to sign him.

He looked set to play a back-up role for the Clarets this season after Vincent Kompany arrived last summer. Kompany also signed a horde of new players, a lot of them younger, but Barnes went on to feature 39 times in the Championship with many of those being starts.

Barnes eventually played a crucial role for Burnley as they lifted the Championship title but after nearly 10 years at Turf Moor, he’s moving on this summer.

He managed to score six and assists three in the Championship this season. He proved that he can play as the typical type of target man but he also proved that he’s capable of playing in a very contemporary team, with a lot of pace and youth around him.

That would make him ideal for West Brom and for many teams in the Championship. He’d also give Corberan a different outlet to players like Grant and Thomas-Asante who are less like target men, and more the type of strikers who run in behind.

It wouldn’t be a blockbuster signing for the Baggies, but bringing Barnes to The Hawthorns on maybe a one-year deal could be a very shrewd move indeed.

It promises to be a busy summer at West Brom after their failed play-off push this season.