Norwich City, Preston, and Stoke have been on the phone to Championship striker as Hull City join race

Hull City, Norwich City, Preston North End, and Stoke City have all ‘been on the phone’ to Burnley’s out of contract striker Ashley Barnes, reports Burnley Express.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Norwich City, Preston North End, and Stoke City were all keeping tabs on Barnes, 33, ahead of his contract expiry at Burnley next month.

But an emerging report from Burnley Express has revealed that the above trio, and Hull City as well, have been on the phone to Barnes ahead of the summer transfer window.

And the striker himself has had his say on his future, telling Burnley Express:

“I want to keep playing. It’s just down to waiting to see what options are about, I’ve got lots of meetings to come and then make the decision from there.”

He continued:

“I’m as fit as a fiddle. Until the body says no then I’ll keep continuing to play and I want to keep continuing to play as long as possible.