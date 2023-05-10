Long-serving Sheffield United ace’s future in doubt after recent meeting

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp’s future at Bramall Lane is in doubt after a meeting with club officials, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Sheffield United have had striker Sharp on the books since the summer of 2015. He came through the Blades’ youth ranks and after several separate spells at Bramall Lane, the 37-year-old has notched 129 goals and 44 assists in 377 games for the club.

Doubt surrounds his future at Bramall Lane though with his current deal expiring at the end of the season. Game time has decreased pretty significantly this season and at his age, it remains to be seen whether or not he will be kept on.

Now though, new reports have cast doubt over his chances of extending his contract.

As reported on Alan Nixon’s Patreon, his future at Sheffield United is in ‘severe doubt’ after a meeting with club officials over the possibility of signing a new deal. It remains to be seen just how the situation pans out, but it looks like he could be heading for the exit door after this new development.

1 of 16 Who did Sheffield United sign Anel Ahmedhodzic from? Rosenborg Malmo HJK Ajax

Best for all?

Exactly what was said in the recent meeting remains unknown, but it doesn’t exactly sound like it went smoothly. Hopefully it won’t sour the relationship between the player and the club too much given just how much Sharp has done for the Blades, but it does seem like the right time for the two to go their separate ways.

A return to the Premier League means game time is unlikely for Sharp and at 37, it remains to be seen whether or not he will extend his playing career.

Someone of his goalscoring instincts and leadership could be an appealing target for a team in the market for a new striker, but it seems for all intents and purposes that his time as a player at Sheffield United is nearing an end.