Jack Clarke price tag and Sunderland’s stance as Brentford join Crystal Palace in transfer pursuit

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has been linked with both Brentford and Crystal Palace in recent weeks, after enjoying a prolific season in the Championship.

The 22-year-old has scored nine and assisted 11 in 45 Championship outings this season. He’s arguably been Tony Mowbray’s best player this season, with Sunderland having achieved a top six finish in dramatic fashion on the final day.

Sunderland now have a chance of making an unexpected return to the Premier League and so too does Clarke, with Brentford having joined long-term suitors Crystal Palace in the race to sign the ex-Spurs man.

What is Clarke’s price tag?

The Sun are claiming that Sunderland will command at least £10million for Clarke – should they fail to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

But Spurs previously paid a reported fee of £8.5million for Clarke back in 2019. They signed him from Leeds United after he featured 24 times in the 2018/19 Championship season, scoring twice and assisting twice.

Clarke is a much more rounded and experienced player now though, so this apparent £10million price tag certainly seems like a starting point.

Sunderland’s stance?

Sunderland’s direct stance on a Clarke sale hasn’t been reported. The closest we have is The Sun saying that Sunderland will consider a £10million sale should they fail to earn promotion, so it seems like the Black Cats might be open to offers if they remain a Championship side going into next season.

And that fits in with their newfound recruitment process. They could make a solid profit on the player but Mowbray will no doubt be uninterested in losing Clarke in the summer – unfortunately for Mowbray, the decision isn’t his to make.

Expect this one to be on the back-burner until Sunderland’s season is over – they face Luton Town in the first leg of their play-off semi-final this weekend.