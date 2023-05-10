Ipswich Town snap up defender after recent trial

Ipswich Town have signed young defender Jacob Mazionis on a professional deal following a successful trial period for the 16-year-old, it has emerged.

Ipswich Town’s youth academy has produced a whole host of top talents over the years and it will be hoped that over the summer, some new prodigies can be added to their ranks.

This time of year presents plenty of opportunities for EFL clubs like Town to add new talents to their academy and it seems they’ve already made their move for one of their targets.

After bringing him in on trial over March and April, it seems Ipswich Town have signed promising defnder Jacob Mazionis. The 16-year-old announced on his Instagram (via TWTD) that he has signed a professional contract at Portman Road after time with the first-team at Enfield Borough.

Mazionis, an U17s international for Lithuania, previously spent time on the books at West Ham and Arsenal and signs his first pro deal with the Tractor Boys.

Bringing through a new generation…

Ipswich Town will hopeful that the 2023/24 campaign can see a new generation of youth academy prospects develop and progress into future first-team players. There’s certainly a path to the senior side for said talents too, with Cameron Humphreys holding down a regular role in Kieran McKenna’s side.

Mazionis will be hoping he can be one of the next to become a future first-teamer in East Anglia but at just 16, there’s still plenty of time for him to develop in Town’s esteemed academy before coming into senior contention.

After trialling with the U21s, the youngster will be keen to pick up where he left off during his previous stint.