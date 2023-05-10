Blackburn Rovers lodge early bid for League Two standout to fend off rival interest

Blackburn Rovers have lodged a bid for Colchester United star Junior Tchamadeu, according to TEAMtalk.

Blackburn Rovers are fresh off the back of heartbreak after missing out on the play-offs but on the whole, it has been a positive season for Jon Dahl Tomasson and co. They’re ahead of schedule in their bid to become a top Championship side and it will be hoped a strong transfer window can make them promotion contenders next time around.

It seems they’re wasting no time in their bid to bolster their ranks either, with a bid for one of their targets already in.

TEAMtalk claims that Blackburn Rovers have lodged an early bid for Colchester United standout Tchamadeu. The right-sided prodigy enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign in League Two and after winning the division’s Young Player of the year award, interest is already emerging.

Rovers are keen to fend off rival interest in his services after failing with a winter swoop, hence the quick bid.

One to watch…

After an impressive season with Colchester, Tchamadeu is a player worth keeping an eye on this summer.

The 19-year-old played 46 times across all competitions, notching five goals and two assists in the process. He operates at both full-back and wing-back, often pushing up the pitch and into midfield too. He’s under contract with the U’s until the summer of 2024, so this summer could be the club’s last chance to land a good fee for his services.

Further interest in Tchamadeu seems almost inevitable, and after Blackburn’s tardiness in January cost them important deals, it is encouraging to see they’re acting quickly heading into the summer window.