Auston Trusty signs off Birmingham City loan spell with heartfelt social media post

Auston Trusty has just completed an impressive season on loan with Birmingham City in the Championship.

The Arsenal man joined ahead of this season for what would be his first proper taste of English football. Trusty had only played in the USA before this season but in 44 Championship outings for John Eustace’s side, Trusty would score four times and grab himself two assists from defence, eventually going on to be named as the club’s Player of the Year.

And after the season’s conclusion on Monday, Trusty has now penned a heartfelt message to the club and to the Blues fans.

He posted on Twitter yesterday:

What a year…I can’t thank @BCFC enough for giving me the opportunity to represent such an amazing club. I’m eternally grateful everyone in the Blues organization and to the fans! You helped me to grow as a person on and off the pitch. You made Birmingham feel like home💙 KRO pic.twitter.com/wORDVmgAIS — Auston Trusty (@austheboss3) May 9, 2023

Trusty is quickly coming into transfer headlines as we approach the summer, with Rangers apparently keen on signing the Arsenal man who is said to be valued at around £2million by his parent club.

Trusty to Blues?

Eustace has already revealed that he’d like to make Trusty a permanent player in the summer, and this apparent £2million valuation – as well as the club’s prospective takeover moving forward – makes a move for Trusty seem a lot more realistic.

But expect the Arsenal man to keep his options open going into the summer. He’s just had a sublime season in the Championship and if Arsenal are ready to sell him there’ll surely be a horde of teams looking to snap him up.

He’ll certainly need replacing in the Blues back-line but Eustace won’t want to rely on loan signings too much going forward, so what kind of transfer business we might see at St Andrew’s this summer remains to be seen.