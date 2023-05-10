Adam Wharton price tag and Blackburn Rovers’ stance as Newcastle United, Arsenal and more scout Championship man

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton has become the subject of widespread Premier League interest over the past few weeks.

The 18-year-old only made his Championship debut for Blackburn Rovers this season, and he’s only made 18 league appearances this season in total, but already he’s coming onto the radar of several Premier League sides.

Recent reports have revealed that Newcastle United are continuing to scout Wharton ahead of a potential summer move, with the Magpies having been linked the closest.

But the likes of Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester City, Crystal Palace, and West Ham have all been credited with an interest, with all of them having reportedly sent scouts to watch Wharton in action recently.

How much do Blackburn Rovers want for Wharton?

It’s not been reported just yet. Transfermarkt value Wharton at only £2.5million which would be a steal, but expect the youngster to cost a lot more than that.

Looking at some of Blackburn’s previous player sales – Adam Armstrong to Southampton for £15million in 2021 for example – tells us that Blackburn don’t sell their assets too cheaply, or very often for that matter.

A ballpark figure for Wharton might be somewhere in the £10million region.

Blackburn Rovers’ stance?

Daily Mail say that Blackburn are ‘determined to keep Wharton’ until he’s made close to 100 first-team appearances for the club.

Their report says that Rovers think that Wharton’s development is ‘best served playing regular football with them’, and so it looks like Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are uninterested in parting ways with the youngster this summer.

He remains under a long-term contract at Ewood Park too, so there’s no pressure to sell this summer. But Blackburn need a busy summer transfer window if they’re to remain in play-off contention for next season, so if a big offer comes in it might be too hard to turn down.