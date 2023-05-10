3 Seny Dieng replacements QPR must consider amid new transfer interest claims

QPR have seen shot-stopper Seny Dieng already linked with a summer move away from West London.

QPR’s Senegalese ‘keeper has drawn attention from elsewhere before and it seems that will be the case again. Claims of admiration from Ligue 1 side Stade Reims emerged earlier this week, but it remains to be seen if the links materialise into anything serious.

It would be wise for the R’s to keep some potential replacements in mind though, so here, we put forward three to consider…

Karl Darlow – Newcastle United

Darlow has been a huge hit on loan with Hull City over the second half of the season and has proven he’s still got what it takes to prove at a high level. The 32-year-old kept five clean sheets in 12 Championship outings for the Tigers and is a fantastic shot-stopper.

His future with parent club Newcastle seems uncertain and if he’s on the move this summer, he’s someone who QPR should consider if Dieng is drawn elsewhere.

Matija Sarkic – Wolves

Grimsby-born Sarkic is another high level goalkeeper who has spent the second half of the season in the Championship. After playing a backup role with Wolves, he joined Stoke City in January but was limited to only eight outings through injury.

He’s shown before he’s more than capable of being a top no.1 in the second-tier, previously impressing with Birmingham City. It awaits to be seen what his parent club have planned for him though.

Max Stryjek – Wycombe Wanderers

Signing players already familiar with Gareth Ainsworth and his management style could make for smart recruitment for QPR this summer. As a Wycombe player, Polish ‘keeper Stryjek fits that profile and could be ready for a step up after starring in League One this season.

The ex-Sunderland talent kept 16 clean sheets in 41 third-tier games and conceded only 40 goals.