3 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi alternatives Ipswich Town should keep in mind amid uncertain transfer situation

Ipswich Town are said to be among the sides keen on signing Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi after his starring stint at Charlton Athletic.

Ipswich Town are reported to be alongside Luton Town in admiring Rak-Sakyi. It has been said that Palace will be taking their time over a decision regarding his immediate future though, taking pre-season to assess him before settling on what will be next for the youngster.

Given the rival interest and Rak-Sakyi’s uncertain transfer fate, it could be wise for Town to consider some alternatives. Here, we put forward three names the Tractor Boys should keep in mind…

Adedire Mebude – Manchester City

Scotland U21 international Mebude has been a huge hit for Manchester City’s U21s this season. Since stepping up from the U18s, he’s become a star player for Brian Barry-Murphy’s side, managing 14 goals and 15 assists in 34 games across all competitions.

Like Rak-Sakyi, he’s a natural right-winger who has flourished at youth level and he looks like his talents could translate onto the senior stage well too.

1 of 10 Who is this former Ipswich Town player? Paul Anderson Chris Wood Daryl Murphy Luke Chambers

Malcolm Ebiowei – Crystal Palace

Ebiowei’s time with Hull City hasn’t gone as parent club Palace would have hoped, so it seems unlikely that he plays a part in the Eagles’ senior side next season. However, he’s shown what he’s capable of at Championship level before, catching the eye during his time with Derby County.

The tricky dribbler could be a good alternative to Rak-Sakyi as another left-footed player usually deployed on the right.

Garang Kuol – Newcastle United

Last but not least is Australian starlet Kuol, who joined Newcastle United in January after an eye-catching breakthrough with Central Coast Mariners. The 18-year-old managed two goals and three assists in nine A-League outings and after a tough spell in Scotland, a Championship move could be best for Kuol next season.

He’s a rapid winger and a full Australia international and his pace could make him a serious handful for second-tier full-backs.