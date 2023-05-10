2 decisions that could come back to haunt Plymouth Argyle as retained list is announced

Plymouth Argyle have announced their retained list following the conclusion of the 2022/23 League One season, and some notable names are heading for the exit door.

Plymouth Argyle concluded a fantastic season by winning the League One title on the final day of the season. They have well and truly left the heartbreak of the 2021/22 campaign behind, sealing a long-awaited return to the Championship.

They have now confirmed their retained list, with eight players being released while offers have been made to five others.

Here, we look at two decisions that could come back to haunt the Pilgrims…

Letting Danny Mayor go

It must be noted that midfielder Mayor’s departure does seem like a mutual one. Steven Schumacher has said that the relevant parties feel a new start is best for the player and his young family with a return closer to home likely.

However, he will be a big miss for Argyle. He’s an experienced, versatile player and a key figure in the dressing room, so losing a presence like him ahead of a Championship return will be a big blow. Whoever picks up the Leyland-born ace this summer will have a top pro and a great midfielder on their hands.

Releasing Conor Grant

Another player who fans are sad to see the back of is left-sided midfielder Grant. Like Mayor, the 28-year-old has been a good servant since signing in 2018 and he has traits that would have made him a good part of the squad ahead of next season. He’s an option at left wing-back and in central midfield, offering both energy and creative threat.

Grant has struggled with injuries but you feel he could have had a part to play going forward still.

It means the left is an area Plymouth will need to strengthen next season with Grant moving on and Bali Mumba returning to parent club Norwich City after the conclusion of his loan.