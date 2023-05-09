‘We’ve wasted enough time’ – Noel Hunt lashes out at Reading man after Huddersfield Town defeat

Reading interim boss Noel Hunt lashed out at Lucas Joao’s commitment after he missed the Royals’ final game of the season.

Reading’s final game in the Championship ended in a 2-0 defeat away against Huddersfield Town as the already-relegated Royals suffered another defeat in a winless run of 13 games.

Hunt’s side were without Joao who was left out of the Terriers trip ahead of his contract expiry in the summer. The 29-year-old striker has played 34 times this season in the Championship, scoring seven goals and assisting twice, but he failed to feature for the first time since February and Hunt has now revealed the reason behind it.

Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire (via Reading Chronicle), Hunt hammered Joao for a lack of commitment to the club after the striker’s antics following Reading’s confirmed relegation angered the Royals’ temporary boss.

Hunt said:

“I don’t want to talk about Lucas. I think we’ve wasted enough time on people who aren’t committed to giving 100% to the club.

“I got a text message on Thursday after the game and after that it was best to just leave it at that in terms of commitment.”

Joao’s future at Reading…

Without knowing the exact reaction from Joao to Hunt, it can be assumed that the striker doesn’t intend to drop down with the Royals to League One next season.

Joao has played 119 games for Reading in all competitions and scored 45 goals since joining from Sheffield Wednesday in 2019. The Angola international scored 19 goals in 39 games during the 2020/21 season, by far the most profitable of his career.

Despite being the first season he’s failed to hit double figures for goals in the last three years for the Royals, Joao will likely find Championship suitors given his previous exploits. However, it will be interesting to see whether the striker’s behaviour ahead of the final game may see clubs think twice about signing him.

It’s likely to be all change at Reading in the summer with a new manager needed after Hunt’s short-term stay seems unlikely to continue, the imminent departure of Joao could also implicate their budget and attacking options next season.