Watford in advanced talks to appoint ex-Championship boss as Chris Wilder’s replacement

Watford are in advanced talks to name Valerien Ismael as the their new manager, according to The Athletic.

The Hornets are on the search for a new boss with Chris Wilder’s unsuccessful time in charge of the club set to come to an end after he only signed a short-term contract upon arrival.

Watford were previously reported to be in talks with 34-year-old Italian manager Francesco Farioli, who was also linked with Sunderland and Braga late last month, but it seems that their pursuit has taken a different direction.

According to The Athletic, Ismael is in ‘advanced talks’ and is the club’s first choice replacement in the Vicarage Road hot seat with talks ongoing since last week, when it was reported at the weekend that the former West Brom and Barnsley boss was under consideration.

Ismael to Watford…

Ismael has seemingly become the number one candidate to become the club’s fourth manager in a year after Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Wilder before him.

The 47-year-old previously took an unfancied Barnsley side to the play-offs in the 2020/21 season but they were beaten by Swansea City in the semi-final. The Frenchman later took over at West Brom before being sacked just 31 games into his tenure, winning only 12 games.

Ismael has since managed Besiktas in Turkey but now looks as though he could be set to return to England with Watford, who have endured a dismal season, finishing in 11th place – six points off the top-six.

Watford will be hoping that Ismael’s previous success at Oakwell can be replicated with the Hornets, although the jury is still out after his uninspiring time at West Brom.