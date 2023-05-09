Watford and Derby County set sights on Ipswich Town midfielder

Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni is drawing interest from both Watford and Derby County, as per TWTD.

Ipswich Town sent central midfielder El Mizouni out on loan last summer, with League Two side Leyton Orient snapping him up. The move game the Tunisian a great chance to impress with regular game time away from Portman Road and it is safe to say he’s made the most of the opportunity.

El Mizouni proved to be a star performer for Richie Wellens’ side, helping them win the League Two title. He featured 44 times across all competitions but with the O’s season done and dusted, a return to parent club Ipswich awaits.

Now, as per a report from TWTD, El Mizouni’s displays are drawing interest from elsewhere.

They report that Championship side Watford and League One outfit Derby County are both keeping tabs on the Town midfielder. His deal with Kieran McKenna’s side expires next summer and it remains to be seen what Ipswich have planned for him following a strong stint with Orient.

What could be next for El Mizouni?

After such a strong season out on loan, regular game time has to be the priority for El Mizouni next season. League Two should be off the cards and if he’s not going to play a part in McKenna’s plans, a move away could be his best option.

Watford presents a chance for him to play Championship football for an upwardly mobile club but the Rams could offer a stronger guarantee of starting football. They’re a club that will be keen to win promotion too, so both are intriguing options for El Mizouni.

It awaits to be seen just what Ipswich have planned for El Mizouni though, and what the midfielder wants heading into next season.