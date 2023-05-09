Tottenham Hotspur scout Sheffield United man ahead of summer transfer window, report reveals

Tottenham Hotspur ‘are the latest club to check on’ Sheffield United and Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, reports Daily Mail.

Ndiaye, 23, has just secured promotion to the Premier League with Sheffield United, who’ve finished 2nd in the Championship table behind Burnley.

The Senegalese international finished the 2022/23 campaign as the Blades’ highest scorer in the Championship with 14 goals and 10 assists, having featured in all 46 of his side’s league games this season.

A number of teams have been credited with an inetrest in him across the campaign, but an emerging report from Daily Mail says that Spurs are now making checks on Ndiaye.

Their report states that Spurs scouts watched Ndiaye in action v Preston North End last month, in a game where Ndiaye scored. The report also says that Everton remain keen.