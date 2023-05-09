The 9 Swansea City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Swansea City enjoyed a strong finish to the 2022/23 campaign, beating West Brom on the final day to finish in 10th place of the table.

Russell Martin’s side end the campaign just three points outside the play-off places. The Swans finish the season on a nine-game unbeaten run with seven of those games ending in three points, leaving fans with a lot of optimism for the next season after a turbulent 2022/23.

The summer transfer window needs to be a big one and the early signs are that it will be just that. Here we look at all the Swansea City transfer rumours that have emerged in the last month and discuss the likelihood of each happening…

Josh Key

Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City were reported to be keen on Exeter City full-back Josh Key last month, ahead of his contract expiry this summer.

How likely is this one?

It certainly seems like the full-back department will be bolstered this summer with Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere set to move on. Key looks like a good potential signing and on a free transfer it could be a solid move, so this one seems like a real possibility.

Nathan Wood

Fabrizio Romano previously revealed that North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a surprise move for Nathan Wood this summer.

How likely is this one?

This rumour was a surprising one, and little has been said about it since. Both Arsenal and Spurs look set to spend big in the summer and they might fancy a more high-profile signing than Wood, but it obviously can’t be ruled out.

Tom Bloxham

Shrewsbury Town’s 6ft 5in striker Tom Bloxham is said to be of interest to Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers, and Rotherham United ahead of the summer transfer window.

How likely is this one?

Bloxham is a relatively unproven player. He’s also failed to score in League One this season and so this apparent Championship interest in the youngster is a tough surprising. But Swansea are signing more and more younger players so it doesn’t seem beyond the realms of possibility.

Jay Dasilva

Bristol City left-back Jay Dasilva is out of contract in the summer, and Swansea City are said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

How likely is this one?

Swansea City are making a habit of signing players from nearby clubs, and Dasilva could well be the next. A move to Swansea would no doubt be an attractive option for him and so this move seems like a possibility, but Coventry City are also interested and so it won’t be easy for the Swans.

Callum Burton

The Swans were recently reported to have scouted Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Callum Burton, who helped the Green Army earn promotion from League One this season.

How likely is this one?

Given Andy Fisher’s struggles at times this season, Steven Benda’s injury, and Andreas Sondergaard’s contract expiring, a new goalkeeper signing seems likely this summer. Burton though is quite a random link and given the fact that he’s just earned promotion with Plymouth, it makes this move seem a bit unlikely.

Joe Bryan

Swansea City are among the Championship teams credited with an interest in signing Fulham full-back Joe Bryan on a free transfer this summer.

How likely is this one?

Bryan will become one of the most in-demand free agents in the summer. A move to Swansea makes sense for the club and it would for Bryan too, but he’ll have plenty of options and so it could come down to money – whether or not the Swans would offer him a lucrative deal remains to be seen, if not unlikely.

Andy Moran

Last month, the Daily Mail revealed that Swansea City, Stoke City, and Blackburn were all keen on signing Brighton youngster Andy Moran on loan this summer.

How likely is this one?

Moran is a promising youngster for Brighton, but with the Seagulls doing so well, Moran might see first-team chances limited next season. Swansea City under Martin could be a favoured destination for Brighton send Moran, so the Swans certainly have a chance here.

Tom Cannon

Alan Nixon revealed last month that the Swans have an interest in Everton striker Tom Cannon, who shone on loan at Preston North End in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

How likely is this one?

This one all depends on whether or not Everton stay in the Premier League. Cannon certainly impressed with Preston and Everton would no doubt want him if they’re in the Championship – or maybe even in the top flight.

Liam Cullen

Football Insider previously claimed that Sunderland, Middlesbrough, and Celtic all hold an interest in Liam Cullen ahead of the summer, after his breakthrough 2022/23 season.

How likely is this one?

One or two player sales seem likely at Swansea this summer. Cullen though doesn’t seem like one who could be on his way out – he’s still had only one really impressive season with the club and so these emerging links are surprising, and given the fact that Joel Piroe looks set to leave, Swansea could be unlikely to sell Cullen too.