The 7 Sheffield United summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Sheffield United are heading for the Premier League after a thoroughly successful 2022/23 campaign.

Sheffield United finished in 2nd this season, returning to their best after a dip in form to ensure they beat Middlesbrough and Luton Town to automatic promotion alongside title winners Burnley.

The summer window will be an important one for the Blades. New recruits will be pivotal, but it is even more important that they hold onto key players. Plenty of rumours are already circulating, so here, we look at the recent rumours to have emerged and assess their likelihood…

Iliman Ndiaye

Interest in Ndiaye has been persistent this season and the Blades certainly have a fight on their hands to keep their star forward. Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan are two of the most recent sides to be linked.

How likely is this one?

Promotion will certainly help Sheffield United in their bid to hold onto Ndiaye but it has been said that a big summer move is expected for the Senegalese star.

Will Osula

Young striker Osula is reportedly drawing plenty of loan interest ahead of the summer transfer window. He spent the first half of the season with Derby County but upon his return to Bramall Lane, action was limited.

How likely is this one?

It seems highly likely that Osula heads out, it just remains to be seen where he ends up.

Habib Diallo

Diallo has been a strong performer for Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg this season, netting 18 goals in 33 league games. That form is claimed to have drawn Burnley and Sheffield United’s attention.

How likely is this one?

A €15m to €20m price tag was cited last month, so a deal would likely be within reach of the newly promoted sides. After such a strong season though, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Diallo drew higher profile, more attractive interest.

Ugurcan Cakir

The Blades were among the sides linked with Trabzonspor shot-stopper Cakir last month, with the spot in between the sticks a place they will likely look to bolster this summer.

How likely is this one?

A player of Cakir’s pedigree would be a good addition to a newly promoted side but given the other clubs keen, it could be hard to strike a deal for United.

Matt Doherty

Doherty could end up back on English shores after a short and unsuccessful stay with Atletico Madrid. A host of sides have been mentioned as interested parties, with Sheffield United among them.

How likely is this one?

It seems feasible that Doherty returns to the UK after a short time in Spain, but with George Baldock and Jayden Bogle on the books, Heckingbottom doesn’t exactly need a right wing-back.

Tommy Doyle

Doyle and James McAtee’s situations look very similar. Manchester City expect Sheffield United to try and sign the former permanently, and given the Premier League loan rules, that could mean a return for McAtee is a temporary deal.

How likely is this one?

Given Doyle’s success, it seems feasible that he returns. It just awaits to be seen if City are willing to lose him permanently.

James McAtee

As touched on before, a second loan for McAtee could be pursued by the Blades as they’ll only be able to sign one of their two City loan stars again temporarily.

How likely is this one?

Again, McAtee seems like a feasible signing, but it will be up to parent club Manchester City to decide his fate with other suitors sure to be monitoring his situation.