The 6 Portsmouth summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Portsmouth’s 2022/23 campaign has come to a close and it will be hoped that John Mousinho can lead the side up the table next season.

Portsmouth face a big summer if they’re to fight for promotion though. Players are set to learn their fate after the end of the season and then, attention will turn to bringing in new players.

Plenty of players have already been linked with moves to Fratton Park and it will be hoped that some strong deals can be wrapped up to lift Pompey up the division next season. Here, we look at the players who have been linked with Portsmouth since the start of April and the likelihood of each rumour materialising…

Sam Smith

Smith is said to be on Portsmouth’s radar this summer as he approaches the end of his Cambridge United contract. He netted 14 goals this season and could be on the move this summer, with no fee required for his services.

How likely is this one?

After impressing for a struggling side, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Smith earned a move up the League One table this summer. The cost of a deal is sure to appeal to Pompey too.

Gavin Whyte

Another player out of contract at the end of the season is Gavin Whyte. He’s out of favour at Cardiff City and with a release expected, Pompey and former club Oxford United are reportedly keen.

How likely is this one?

Given his situation in South Wales and the fact that he played alongside Pompey boss Mousinho at Oxford, this seems a feasible deal.

Tommy Leigh

Ex-Portsmouth youngster Leigh is another who may well be on the move this summer. He thoroughly impressed in a relegated Accrington Stanley side, proving a goalscoring threat when deployed as a central midfielder or striker for John Coleman’s side.

How likely is this one?

After Stanley’s relegation and given his links to the club and region, this looks like a realistic deal. He’ll only cost £200,000 too, so he could be a really shrewd addition to Mousinho’s ranks.

Lee Bonis

It seems likely that Bonis will make a move to the EFL this summer. He’s starred with Larne in Northern Ireland again, drawing interest from a whole host of clubs including Portsmouth.

How likely is this one?

As said before, a move to these shores seems likely. However, Mousinho said Bonis is not a player he is aware of when quizzed on the links, so another club could be a more likely destination.

Koby Mottoh

Former Arsenal youngster Mottoh has impressed in Portsmouth’s academy and Football Insider claimed Premier League giants Manchester City are among those to have taken note of his talents.

How likely is this one?

While it isn’t a rarity for top EFL starlets to move onto bigger things, Mousinho said that he knows nothing of any interest in Mottoh when asked about the rumoured interest last month.

Colby Bishop

Last but not least, Pompey star Bishop has drawn attention from promoted Ipswich Town after a starring campaign in League One. In his first season at Fratton Park, the 26-year-old managed 24 goals and four assists in 52 games across all competitions.

How likely is this one?

While Pompey’s resolve seems set to be tested, the club have said they have no intention of selling their star man. He has a key role to play in Hampshire and it will be hoped he stays put if bids come in.