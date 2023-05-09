The 5 Sunderland summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Sunderland achieved the unexpected yesterday, beating Preston North End 3-0 to land themselves a place in this season’s play-offs.

It caps a wonderful season so far for Tony Mowbray’s side, who could yet go on to earn a second play-off promotion in as many seasons.

The Black Cats have made some really positive signings under the ownership of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and the club are expected to be hard at work in the transfer market again this summer.

Here we look at all the QPR transfer rumours that have emerged since the start of April and discuss the likelihood of each happening…

Jack Clarke

Clarke continues to find himself in transfer headlines after a very impressive season in the Championship. Crystal Palace were linked alongside the 22-year-old last month, and it’s since been revealed that Brentford have taken an interest in the ex-Spurs man.

How likely is this one?

Sunderland are said to be wanting £10million for Clarke this summer. The attacker was bound to come onto Premier League radars after recording 20 goal contributions in the Championship this season and Sunderland look like they could be in for a very nervy summer – this one is really up in the air as things stand.

Ben House

Lincoln City striker House is said to be of interest to Sunderland and Bristol City, after scoring 12 goals in 38 League One appearances for the Imps this season.

How likely is this one?

It’s an odd link. House remains a very inexperienced and unproven player, having never played at Championship or Premier League level, so it doesn’t seem like a very likely rumour right now.

Edouard Michut

PSG midfielder Michut sees his loan spell at Sunderland end at the end of this season. The youngster has grown into the Championship, having now racked up 24 league appearances for the Black Cats, scoring once. Sunderland have the option to buy him for €2.5million.

How likely is this one?

This one seems like it could happen, but there’s been a few different stories on it. The latest is from Mowbray and he says that Sunderland are yet to make a decision on whether or not to sign him permanently, and with the play-offs now confirmed, a decision on Michut will be put on the back-burner.

Jobe Bellingham

A report from Daily Mail at the start of this month revealed that Sunderland are making an ambitious attempt to sign Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City this summer, with only £300,000 owed in compensation for the England U18 man.

How likely is this one?

This move seems to make sense. Despite Bellingham having interest from across Europe, Sunderland could be a shrewd bet given their willingness to play younger players. What’s more is that £300,000 shouldn’t be an issue for the club, but the amount of competition to sign him will be the toughest part of this deal.

Liam Cullen

Last month it was revealed that Sunderland, Middlesbrough, and Celtic were all showing an interest in Swansea City’s Liam Cullen, who scored eight in 29 for the Swans this season.

How likely is this one?

This is another fairly random link. Cullen has enjoyed a decent season with the Swans, but he’s spent a lot of time out injured and Swansea look like they could lose other players this summer, so keeping Cullen might be a priority for them.

He’s out of contract in 2024 but the Swans can extend his stay by a year.