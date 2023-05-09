The 5 QPR summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

QPR finish the 2022/23 Championship season in 20th place of the table – their lowest league finish since Premier League relegation in 2015.

But it’s been a decent end to the campaign. QPR looked doomed at one point, but back-to-back wins against Burnley and then Stoke City sees QPR retain their Championship status for another year.

Gareth Ainsworth has already suggested that he’s got some names on his transfer wishlist for the summer, and it certainly needs to be a busy summer if the R’s are to avoid a repeat of this season.

Here we look at all the QPR transfer rumours that have emerged since the start of April and discuss the likelihood of each happening…

Chris Willock

Willock technically sees his contract expire next month, but QPR have an option to extend his stay by a year which seems very likely to happen. Michael Beale’s Rangers have been credited with an interest in the ex-Arsenal man ahead of the summer transfer window.

How likely is this one?

Not very. It’s since been reported that Beale has no plans to raid QPR this summer, although a Willock exit may be likely given his contractual situation.

Lyndon Dykes

Dykes is another to have been linked with Rangers ahead of the summer. The Scottish international ends the 2022/23 season as QPR’s top scorer in the Championship, with eight goals in 39 league appearances.

How likely is this one?

Again, not very. Beale has no interest in a QPR raid, apparently, but Dykes being a Scottish international could quite easily come onto the radar of a Rangers or a Celtic this summer.

Seny Dieng

QPR and Senegal goalkeeper Dieng is one of several QPR players who sees their contract expire in 2024, and he’s one of many to have had suitors in the past. Ligue 1 side Reims are the latest to be mentioned alongside Dieng.

How likely is this one?

Dieng could be one of several key players who moves on this summer. QPR won’t want to risk losing players like Dieng on a free transfer next summer as they could likely cash in this summer. Reims would be a good move for the 28-year-old, but QPR won’t sell on the cheap.

Conor Masterson

The 24-year-old Masterson sees his QPR contract expire in the summer. He’s just completed a spell on loan with Gillingham in League Two, having spent time with the club last season as well – Gills and Exeter City are being linked ahead of the summer.

How likely is this one?

This move seems like an inevitability. It’s not really worked out for Masterson at QPR, and the player himself will surely be keen to move on and start progressing – expect to see Masterson depart this summer.

Nathan Jeche

Late last month, it was revealed that QPR had taken Maidstone United’s Nathan Jeche on trial.

How likely is this one?

Nothing has since been said about Jeche to QPR. But this is the kind of signing that QPR have made over the past few years and so it wouldn’t be surprising if we see Jeche become a QPR player in the coming weeks.