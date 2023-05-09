The 5 Derby County summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Derby County were left heartbroken on the final day of the League One season, missing out on the play-offs after defeat against 3rd placed Sheffield Wednesday.

The Rams fell to a narrow defeat at Hillsborough while Peterborough United picked up an impressive 2-0 victory over Barnsley, lifting them into the top-six at Derby’s expense.

It means the summer window will likely be a busy one at Pride Park. They’ll be hoping to strengthen their ranks to put them into a better position for promotion, hopefully removing risk of late heartbreak by battling for automatic promotion instead.

Here, we look at the Derby County transfer rumours to have emerged since the start of April and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Justin Oguntolu

Towards the end of last month, it emerged that Oguntolu had been spending time on trial with the Rams, prompting talks between the club and his representatives. The striker is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer after they opted against offering him a scholarship.

How likely is this one?

With Oguntolu set to be available for nothing and Derby’s track record of recruiting youth players from top academies, this one seems fairly likely.

Lee Bonis

Northern Irish striker Bonis has been drawing interest from these shores recently after another strong season with Larne and Derby County became the latest linked in a report from the Belfast Telegraph last week.

How likely is this one?

Given how successful Bonis has been in his native, it seems likely that he comes over to these shores this summer. Whether or not he ends at Pride Park, it remains to be seen, but Larne could have a bidding war on their hands given the numerous clubs linked with their talisman.

Idris El Mizouni

El Mizouni was linked with the Rams over the weekend. He’ll be back with promoted Ipswich Town in pre-season after a starring campaign with League Two winners Leyton Orient but could head elsewhere with Derby and Watford keen.

How likely is this one?

If Ipswich are ready to sanction a move, Derby could get an upper hand in the chase by offering him a more likely starting role. It remains to be seen what Town have planned for him though after a strong season.

Alfie May

May is set to leave Cheltenham Town after another fantastic campaign and Derby are rumoured to be among the numerous sides keen.

How likely is this one?

If a chance to play Championship football presents itself to May, you have to think he’ll take it. He’s been prolific at League One level in a side lower down the league and at 29, it could be one of his last chances to move up the leagues. It would be a fantastic signing for the Rams, but May could be Championship-bound.

Darnell Fisher

Last but not least, reporter Darren Witcoop has said Derby County are leading the race to sign Fisher as he prepares to leave Middlesbrough.

How likely is this one?

This isn’t the first time the full-back has been linked with a move to Pride Park. Previously, Warne downplayed the interest, but if he is a player on the radar at Derby, a move seems feasible.